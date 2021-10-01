Lead a squad of Marines on a series of nerve-shattering missions, face the consequences of gut-twisting decisions, fight the unrelenting Viet Cong guerillas and truly feel the burdens of command. This is Purple Haze: an immersive story-creation game for 1-4 players that drops you into the heart of darkness – Vietnam, 1967.
You look at the wrecked Huey, thankful you survived the crash. It got hit somewhere over the jungle. You lost the pilot. The gunner just fell out. Gone. On your way down you saw a glimpse of the other Huey. You think it got hit too, but you can’t be sure. You look around at your squad - wild-eyed Marines fresh out of boot camp - and sigh heavily. You gotta move fast. VC will be coming...
Purple Haze is an immersive story-creation game for 1 to 4 players that drops you into the heart of darkness: Vietnam, 1967.
It’s in part a story-creation game, in part a tactical combat game, and in part a campaign game. Your decisions will determine the story. Your tactics will decide the outcome of life-and-death firefights. Your men will suffer. Some won’t make it home. Those that do will get wiser, get tougher. The goal: complete the mission, get out alive.
Over the course of eight interlinked missions, you'll lead a squad of US Marines through the dense jungles, flooded rice paddies, and straw-thatched villages of 1967 war-torn South Vietnam. You’ll often have to make gut-wrenching decisions as you encounter Story Events that form the core storyline of each mission. Your choices and the consequences of your actions will create the next exciting branch of the story and may affect later parts of the larger campaign.
At the start of each mission, you'll be given a primary and secondary objective to complete. Regardless of your success or failure, you'll progress on to the next mission, but the rewards you’ll receive for completing the mission may prove to be critical for the entire campaign. Marines in your squad will develop capabilities and specializations between missions by gaining hard-won experience. This will, however, be offset by the mental and physical injuries that they’ll suffer during these missions – some persisting throughout the entire campaign and some leading to their deaths or permanent mental debilitation.
Each Marine you'll command will be unique, with his own background story and character traits, much like in a role-playing game. At different points during the mission, Marines will be called upon to perform various tasks, and fight the enemy. They'll use a variety of deadly weapons, equipment, and tactics to achieve victory – or, in some more desperate encounters – simply survive.
About PHALANX
Funded by Jaro Andruszkiewicz & Waldemar Gumienny back in 2009, PHALANX is an Anglo-Polish tabletop publisher of highly thematic wargames (Hannibal & Hamilcar: Rome vs Carthage, Freedom!, Fire in the Sky) and innovative board games (UBOOT: The Board Game, 1944: Race to the Rhine, Nanty Narking).
Purple Haze is not our first crowdfunding project. So far, we have managed to successfully fund eleven games on Kickstarter, including our greatest achievement, UBOOT: The Board Game, nominated for a Golden Geek Award and the winner of eight Charlie S. Robert Awards.
